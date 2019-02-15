Ruth Smith Davis
August 28, 1922 - February 13, 2019
Macon, GA- Ruth Davis Smith, widow of the late Raymond C. Smith died Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Bolingreen. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 15th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Hart's Cupola. A celebration of life service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with her grandson, the Reverend Bart Smith and her minister Harry Goff officiating. Burial will be afterwards at Macon Memorial Park.
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 15, 2019