Ruthann (Stewart) Rowe
October 10, 1944 - March 2, 2019
Fort Valley, GA- Ruthann (Stewart) Rowe, 74, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Houston Medical Center in Warner Robins, GA. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Parkway Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Officiating will be The Rev. Anne Meroney. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society of Houston County, 810 Carl Vinson Pkwy, Centerville, GA 31028.
Ruthann was born on October 10, 1944 in New Jersey to the late Fred W. and Ruth (Smith) Stewart. She retired from Allen Insurance Group after 35 years. She was a member of the St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Fort Valley, where she was a brass polisher and member of the Bell Choir.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Kevin Rowe of Warner Robins, GA, Sheryl Rowe and her husband, A.J. Morris of Baton Rouge, LA and her faithful daschund companion, Mallory.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2019