RuthMarie Koske

December 10, 1971 - February 02, 2019

Warner Robins, Georgia - RuthMarie Koske, 47, beloved wife, daughter, sister, and friend entered into rest on February 02, 2019.

RuthMarie was born on December 10, 1971 in Warner Robins, Georgia. She was the daughter of Fred Bieber and Yvonne S. Bieber. RuthMarie was married to her best friend, Eric whom she shared the most unique and loving relationship with. They always encouraged each other to be themselves and would forever do what made the other happy. They could never say "I love you" enough because each time they meant it even more.

RuthMarie was a graduate of Macon Junior College and Bauder College of Fashion Design where she expanded her skills. RuthMarie's creativity led her to design her own wedding dress in which her mother made come to life. She worked for Home Depot in the advertising department for over 14 years.

RuthMarie enjoyed journaling everything. Her favorite phrase was "This too shall pass" which was inscribed on a necklace she wore close to her heart. This expression was one that helped her to navigate through her times of depression. Her favorite pastimes included sewing, costuming, and working on cars. She occasionally enjoyed events with the Society for Creative Anachronism. RuthMarie loved to dance and even taught medieval and ball room dancing. She also enjoyed having her cats, Zoe and Rudy, whom she loved dearly.

RuthMarie was preceded in death by her paternal Granny and Pawpaw Adams; maternal grandmother, Madaline; grandfather, A.B. Minor; and father-in-law, Gary John Koske.

Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving husband and best friend, Eric Koske; mother, Yvonne S. Bieber; father, Fred Bieber; sister, Sarah Anne Middlebrooks; brother-in-law, Chris Middlebrooks; nieces, April and Natalie Heath; mother-in-law, Darlene Koske; brother-in-law, Michael Koske, sister-in-law, Amy Koske; nieces, Alexa, Brooke and Caitlyn Koske; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 10, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of RuthMarie Koske to

Hope for Depression Research Foundation at 40 West 57th Street, Suite 1440, New York, NY 10019.

