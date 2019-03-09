R.W. "Shine" Parker, Jr.
August 14, 1921 - March 7, 2019
Dudley, GA- Mr. R.W. "Shine" Parker, Jr., age 97, died Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Bryant Health and Rehabilitation Center in Cochran. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at Trail Branch Primitive Baptist Church in Cochran with Elder Stephen Dyar and Elder Ricky Harcrow officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Parker, a native of Laurens County all of his life, was the son of the late R.W. and Essie Butler Parker, Sr. He graduated from Dudley High School and attended The University of Georgia for one year. He retired from JP Stephens and was an avid gardener. He was the oldest living member of Trail Branch Primitive Baptist Church
Survivors are his wife of 72 years, Merlene Beck Parker of Dudley; his son, Ronnie (Ceil) Parker of Dudley; grandchildren Chad Parker of Dudley and Jessica (Timmy) Miller of Grovetown; great-grandchildren Lillie and Cory Miller; sister, Annette Thomas of Dublin.
The family is at 2251 Rebie Rd and will greet friends after the service Saturday at the church.
Mathis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 9, 2019