Ryan Adam Walker
April 16, 1985 - November 21, 2020
Bonaire, Georgia - Ryan Adam Walker passed away unexpectedly on the morning of Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was 35.
Born in Warner Robins, Georgia on April 16, 1985, Ryan was a lifelong resident of the middle Georgia area. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for a brief period of time before pursuing a 10-year career at Northrop Grumman. Following his time at Northrop Grumman, Ryan ventured on his own with JCR Landscaping where he would cut the yards of first responders at no charge for two years. He most recently worked in Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base.
Ryan was a dedicated worker but was an even more devoted family man. He absolutely adored his wife and his girls, Jaylin and Rayna. Ryan strived to be the best dad and loved nothing more than hanging out with them. He was also very close with his grandparents, Jeffro and Granny who he emulated his whole life. In his free time, Ryan enjoyed mentoring at the Youth Challenge Academy, fishing, watching baseball, ref'ing football, and working out. He loved cutting grass and took pride in taking care of his yard, as well.
He is survived by his wife, Chelsea Walker; daughters, Jaylin Marie and Rayna Eralynn Walker; parents, Bobby and Ann Walker; paternal grandparents, Joseph F. and Robbie Walker; siblings, Johnny Walker (Heather), Shane Walker (Meggan), and Amber Pruett; nephews and niece, Brandon, Savannah, Elijah, and Jordan; aunts, Connie Brewer (Jerry) and Joyce Griffin (Gene); and numerous cousins, extended family, and friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Southside Baptist Church – Pleasant Hill. Ryan will be laid to rest in Elko Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Ryan to Rescue Mission of Middle GA (formerly Macon Rescue Mission), 6601 Zebulon Road, Macon, GA 31220.
Learn about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com
. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.