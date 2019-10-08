Sabrie "Nan" Lane Bailey
November 23, 1940 - October 6, 2019
Macon, GA- Sabrie "Nan" Lane Bailey, 78, went to be with her Savior on Sunday, October 6, 2019. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will be in Union Chapel Church Cemetery. Rev. Billy Lowe will officiate. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Union Chapel Church, 5500 Marion Road, Macon 31217.
Mrs. Bailey was born in Brunswick, Georgia and was retired from Brown and Williamson Tobacco. She was a member of Union Chapel Church.
Mrs. Bailey is survived by her husband, William Bailey; children, Bo Korink (Mindy), Billy Bailey (Cathy), and Kimberly Bailey Massey (James); 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2019