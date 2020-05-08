Sabrina Murphy
July 31, 1962 - May 3, 2020
Macon , GA - Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Macon Memorial Park; 3969 Mercer University Dr Macon GA 31206
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon
Published in The Telegraph on May 8, 2020.