Sabrina Murphy
1962 - 2020
Sabrina Murphy
July 31, 1962 - May 3, 2020
Macon , GA - Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Macon Memorial Park; 3969 Mercer University Dr Macon GA 31206
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon


Published in The Telegraph on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Graveside service
12:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
May 8, 2020
Sabrina, Rest In Peace my childhood friend and Spelman sister, class of 1984.
Neatrice Coley
Classmate
May 7, 2020
Sabrina, my childhood friend and sister for life, your beautiful spirit lives on. Much love and prayers of comfort for Ms. Sallie.
Carol Stokes
Classmate
May 7, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Pamela Sanford
Family
