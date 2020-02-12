Sallie Faye Brinkley
May 27, 1933 - February 10, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Sallie Brinkley passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. She was 86 years old. The daughter of the late Elmer and Inez Beasley, Sallie was born in Cleveland, Texas. She worked at Robins Air Force Base in accounting for many years before she retired. Sallie was a long time member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church and of the Altar Guild. Most of all, Sallie loved her family unconditionally and she will be missed by all who were blessed to know her.
In addition to her parents, Sallie was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Brinkley.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Linda S. Watson (Ned), Michael Earwood (Lee Ann); grandchildren, Michelle Rossman (David), Christina Rosen (Glenn); Jennifer Earwood (Youngho), Michelle Harvill (Daniel), Joshua Earwood; and a host of loving great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. Afterward, Mrs. Brinkley will be laid to rest in Parkway Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Sallie Brinkley to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 336 Carl Vinson Parkway, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 12, 2020