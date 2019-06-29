Sallie Louise Holder Calhoun
April 23, 1929 - June 27, 2019
Hawkinsville, GA-
Mrs. Sallie Louise Holder Calhoun, 90, of Hawkinsville, Ga. passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 in the Taylor Regional Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Double Branch Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Clint Adams officiating and Mr. Edward McLendon giving the eulogy. Burial will follow in Double Branch Cemetery.
Mrs. Calhoun was a native of Pulaski County, Georgia and a member of Double Branch Freewill Baptist Church. She was a retired School bus driver for the Pulaski County School System. Sally was a member of Woodman of the World. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sammie Eugene Calhoun and a son, Sammie Alton Calhoun.
Survivors include 2 daughters, Elaine (Covie) Langford of Pinehurst, Ga., Brenda Calhoun Hightower of Lizella, Ga. and daughter-in-law, Patty Calhoun of Pineview, Ga.; 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Flowers will be accepted, but donations may be made to the Research Fund.
Visitation will be Saturday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Clark Funeral Home.
Clark Funeral Home of Hawkinsville, Ga. is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 29, 2019