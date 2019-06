Sallie Louise Holder CalhounApril 23, 1929 - June 27, 2019Hawkinsville, GA-Mrs. Sallie Louise Holder Calhoun, 90, of Hawkinsville, Ga. passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 in the Taylor Regional Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Double Branch Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Clint Adams officiating and Mr. Edward McLendon giving the eulogy. Burial will follow in Double Branch Cemetery.Mrs. Calhoun was a native of Pulaski County, Georgia and a member of Double Branch Freewill Baptist Church. She was a retired School bus driver for the Pulaski County School System. Sally was a member of Woodman of the World. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sammie Eugene Calhoun and a son, Sammie Alton Calhoun.Survivors include 2 daughters, Elaine (Covie) Langford of Pinehurst, Ga., Brenda Calhoun Hightower of Lizella, Ga. and daughter-in-law, Patty Calhoun of Pineview, Ga.; 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.Flowers will be accepted, but donations may be made to the Research Fund.Visitation will be Saturday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Clark Funeral Home.Clark Funeral Home of Hawkinsville, Ga. is in charge of the arrangements.Please sign the online register at www.clarkfuneralhawkinsville.com