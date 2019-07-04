Sallie Mae "Sister" Brewer
July 7, 1927 - June 28, 2019
Macon, GA- Sallie Mae Brewer, "Sister" 91, of Macon, passed away June 28, 2019. A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 2:30PM at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Ricky Feagin officiating. Family will greet friends Friday, July 5, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Hart's on Cherry Street.
Born and raised in Macon, Mrs.Brewer attended Pearl Stephens and graduated from Lanier A. High School. She went to work for C&S Bank where she started out making 75 cents an hour. Years later, she met her future husband, James P. Brewer Sr., at the teller window. Mrs. Brewer loved birdwatching, gardening, sewing, and knitting. She attended the former Hillcrest Methodist Church and was a member of Eastern Star.
Mrs. Brewer is preceded in death by her husband, James Paul Brewer, Sr., parents, Allen Dewey Johnson and Tempie Happoldt Johnson, and a grandson.
Mrs. Brewer is survived by her two children, James P. Brewer Jr. of Macon and Tina Rhodes of Jesup, Georgia; 3 grandchildren; two siblings, a sister, Althea Becham of Byron and brother, Joe Johnson of Macon.
