Sally Cruthoff
January 14, 2020
Macon, GA- Sally Kathleen Cruthoff, 77, of Macon passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Navicent Medical Center. Sally was born to the late Frederick and Bernice Follmar in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Chambers Road, Macon, Georgia 31206 with Father David Koetter officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis,Tennessee 38105.
Sally was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son Troy Cruthoff. She is survived by sons, Michael Cruthoff of Raleigh, North Carolina and Todd Cruthoff of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada; her daughter, Michelle Dearth of Macon, Georgia; nine grandchildren, Nicholas Cruthoff, Megan Peterson, Tyler Cruthoff, Kaitlynn Cruthoff, Kelsey Cruthoff, Michael Dearth, Kendra Dearth, Allyson Harju, and Thomas Cruthoff; seven great grandchildren and one on the way; brothers, Gerald Follmar (Nancy) of Illinois and Robert Follmar (Carol) of Indiana; and sister Maureen Wilde (Larry) of Wisconsin.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, Georgia 31210 has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 26, 2020