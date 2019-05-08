Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally Mae Hanavan-Hartmayer. View Sign Service Information Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home 1671 Maple Rd Williamsville , NY 14221 (716)-632-8200 Mass of Christian Burial 9:00 AM St. Amelia RC Church 2999 Eggert Rd. Tonawanda , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sally Mae Hanavan-Hartmayer

June 8, 1925 - May 3, 2019

Tonawanda, NY- born June 8, 1925, passed away May 3, 2019.

Born in Buffalo, NY and attended Bennett HS where she Graduated in 1943. She attended IBM Business School upon graduation from HS. Between 1944- 1947 she worked at Mobile Oil in the Accounting Dept., and at Curtis Wright Aircraft in the payroll dept. during WW II to support the war effort. In 1947, she married her high school sweetheart John "Jack" W. Hartmayer Jr. and shared 58 years together. Their first date was when she went to watch a Bennett HS star end play in the Harvard Cup Thanksgiving Day Championship football game of Nov. 1942. They had four children. Jack passed away in March 2005. After her four children were in school she started to work part time at Kleinhans in the men's department at the Boulevard Mall. From 1971 - 1996 she worked as the Office Manager at St. Amelia's Church Rectory in the Town of Tonawanda, NY. The family was an original member of the parish, to which she was very devoted. After retirement she volunteered at St. Amelia's Parish, Catholic Charities Parish Drive, DeGraff Hospital for 10 years, Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural site, Erie County Board of Elections and the Visiting Nurses Association. Sally and Jack did extensive travelling in Europe upon retirement. And most recently she cherished family trips with her children to Tybee Island, GA each summer. Favorite pastimes included reading, playing bridge, knitting and gardening.

She is survived by her children; C. Douglas (late Patricia) Hartmayer, Bishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, O.F.M. Conv., of Savannah, GA., John W. III ( Kathy ) Hartmayer and Mary Jo Kotacka (Rolf); Her loving Grandchildren; Lauren Hartmayer Loomis, Jamie Hartmayer Solomon, Bryan Hartmayer, Ryann Hartmayer, Marianne Kotacka and Alex Kotacka and her great-grandchildren Dominick Hogan, Amelia Hartmayer, Olivia Hartmayer, Clare Kotacka, Gavin Loomis, Brynn Loomis, Peyton Solomon and Leah Solomon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday May 11th, 9am at St. Amelia RC Church 2999 Eggert Rd. Tonawanda, New York. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga. Arrangements by the Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home, Williamsville, NY. Online condolences may be shared at





