SMSgt. Sam Bernis Jackson, USAF (Ret.)
April 14, 1930 - April 29, 2020
Milledgeville, GA- SMSgt. Sam Bernis Jackson, USAF (Ret.) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Georgia War Veterans Home in Milledgeville. He was 90 years old. The son of the late Andrew Jackson and Bertha Baggett Jackson, Sam was born in Brewton, Alabama. With valor and honor, he served his country in the United States Air Force for 20 years. Subsequent to his military service, he worked as a computer programmer at Houston Medical Center. Later, he was an agent for the Aid Association for Lutherans. An avid golfer, Sam looked forward to The Masters Tournament each spring, and his autumn Saturdays were spent cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs. His greatest joy in life was serving his Lord through service at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church where he was a faithful member and an elder.
In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by his first wife, Fredna Jackson; his second wife, Marlyn Stahl Jackson; his son-in-law, Louie LaFlash; and his siblings, Ernest Jackson, Virginia Neal, Curtis Jackson, and Julia Smith.
His memory will forever be treasured by his children, Nan LaFlash of Smyrna, Georgia, Denice McLain (Kenneth) of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Robbie Helms (Jimmy) of Warner Robins, Jay A. Jackson (Lisa) of Bonaire, Keith Kuehn (Gina) of Milledgeville, Georgia, and Jackie Bohm (Bill) of Warner Robins; his 16 grandchildren; his 28 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; his sisters, Ruth Penner (Frank) and Doris Shafer (Bob Maddock); and a host of other loving family members and friends.
Due to the current statewide executive orders and overall guidance on gatherings as a result of COVID-19, and for the safety of friends and loved ones, the family will privately celebrate the life of SMSgt. Jackson at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be given in memory of SMSgt. Sam Bernis Jackson, USAF (Ret.) to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 336 Carl Vinson Parkway, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for SMSgt. Sam Bernis Jackson, USAF (Ret.)
April 14, 1930 - April 29, 2020
Milledgeville, GA- SMSgt. Sam Bernis Jackson, USAF (Ret.) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Georgia War Veterans Home in Milledgeville. He was 90 years old. The son of the late Andrew Jackson and Bertha Baggett Jackson, Sam was born in Brewton, Alabama. With valor and honor, he served his country in the United States Air Force for 20 years. Subsequent to his military service, he worked as a computer programmer at Houston Medical Center. Later, he was an agent for the Aid Association for Lutherans. An avid golfer, Sam looked forward to The Masters Tournament each spring, and his autumn Saturdays were spent cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs. His greatest joy in life was serving his Lord through service at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church where he was a faithful member and an elder.
In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by his first wife, Fredna Jackson; his second wife, Marlyn Stahl Jackson; his son-in-law, Louie LaFlash; and his siblings, Ernest Jackson, Virginia Neal, Curtis Jackson, and Julia Smith.
His memory will forever be treasured by his children, Nan LaFlash of Smyrna, Georgia, Denice McLain (Kenneth) of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Robbie Helms (Jimmy) of Warner Robins, Jay A. Jackson (Lisa) of Bonaire, Keith Kuehn (Gina) of Milledgeville, Georgia, and Jackie Bohm (Bill) of Warner Robins; his 16 grandchildren; his 28 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; his sisters, Ruth Penner (Frank) and Doris Shafer (Bob Maddock); and a host of other loving family members and friends.
Due to the current statewide executive orders and overall guidance on gatherings as a result of COVID-19, and for the safety of friends and loved ones, the family will privately celebrate the life of SMSgt. Jackson at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be given in memory of SMSgt. Sam Bernis Jackson, USAF (Ret.) to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 336 Carl Vinson Parkway, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for SMSgt. Sam Bernis Jackson, USAF (Ret.)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 1, 2020.