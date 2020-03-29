Sam Kenneth Stefano
April 15, 1938 - March 27, 2020
Milledgeville, GA- Sam Kenneth Stefano, 81, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held in Macon Memorial Park with a memorial service to follow at a later date. Pastor Edlee Mixon will officiate. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Mr. Stefano was born in Macon the son of the late Rosa Vullo Stefano and Luke Stefano. He was retired from the Engineering Department of the City of Macon and was the former owner and operator of Henderson Chemical Company and Certified Janitorial Services. Mr. Stefano attended Northridge Christian Church and was a member of the Macon Motor Boat Club.
Mr. Stefano is survived by his wife, Diane Yaughn Stefano of Milledgeville; son, Scott Stefano (Shannon) of Milledgeville; 2 grandchildren, Blair and Brooke Stefano; several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 29, 2020