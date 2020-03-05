Sam Marvin Stokes, Sr.
April, 9, 1925 - March 3, 2020
Macon, GA- Sam Marvin Stokes, Sr. 94, passed away March 3, 2020 surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held Friday March 6, 2020 at 3 pm in the chapel of Reece Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Asbury Church Cemetery with military honors. Rev. Bob Hamilton and Rev. WC Bloodworth will be officiating.
Mr. Stokes was born in Twiggs County to the late Rabun and Viola Bloodworth Stokes. He was preceded in death by his wife Clifford A. Stokes, two sons, Sam Marvin Stokes, Jr. Joel Leslie Stokes, and one brother and numerous sisters. Mr. Stokes was a 1960 founding member of The Baptist Gospel Mission Church, where he served has a deacon from 1964 till his death. He was also retired from GA Kaolin Company.
Survivors include his son, William Samuel Stokes, Sr. (Shirley) of Macon; two daughters, Barbara Ann Chance of Danville, and Joyce Faye Kincaid (Ronald) of Jones County; six grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild on the way.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020