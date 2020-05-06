Sam Rickerson
1943 - 2020
Sam Rickerson, Jr.
February 11, 1943 - May 2, 2020
Macon, GA- Services for Sam Rickerson, Jr. are 1:00PM, Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Coats and Griffin Cemetery, Irwinton, GA. HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Macon


Published in The Telegraph on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Service
1:00 PM
Coats and Griffin Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Road
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
