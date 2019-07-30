Samantha Riley Valis
May 9, 1990 - July 28, 2019
Perry, Georgia- Samantha Valis gained her wings to leave her physical body to join our Lord and Savior, on Sunday, July 28, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones.
Samantha was a beautiful ray of sunshine to everyone she met. She brought joy and love to those around her. Samantha enjoyed music and being with her dear friends and family. Most of all, she loved spending every day with her precious son, Benjamin. Samantha was an amazing mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and friend. She was a great aunt and known as "Aunt Baby".
Samantha is survived by her loving parents, Melissa Dukes (Bryan Sailors) of Beaufort, South Carolina, and David Valis (Cherie) of Leesburg, Georgia; brother, Justin Valis (Sherri) of Albany, Georgia; sister, Haley Boisclair (Tony) of Perry, Georgia; her beloved son, Benjamin Rosado (Francisco Rosado) of Warner Robins, Georgia; and nieces and nephews, Riley Grace, Delilah, Cohen, Landon, Stryker, Landon, and Logan.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Following the service, the family of Ms. Valis will receive friends at 105 Preakness Place, Perry, Georgia 31069.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Samantha Riley Valis to the Bonnie J. Addario Lung Cancer Foundation, 1100 Industrial Road #1, San Carlos, California, 94070.
Published in The Telegraph on July 30, 2019