Or Copy this URL to Share

Samara L. Cabiness

November 12, 2020

Macon, Georgia - Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Samara L. Cabiness will be held 11 AM Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Ms. Cabiness, 34, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Survivors includes her two children, Jayla Cabiness and Jayden Cabiness; parents, Cynthia (Edward) Cabiness; one sister; two brothers and a host of other relatives and friends.

Public Viewing will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.

Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store