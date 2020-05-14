Sammie Lee Briley
Sammie Lee Briley Sr.
April 16, 1940 - May 9, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services for Sammie L. Briley Sr., 80, will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden; 2700 Midway Rd. Lizella GA 31052
Public Viewing will be May 13 & 14, 2020 at Bentley's Chapel; 2714 Montpelier Ave Macon GA 31204.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.


View the online memorial for Sammie Lee Briley Sr.


Published in The Telegraph from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
