Sammy Davis (1945 - 2019)
Service Information
Watson-Hunt Funeral Home
1208 Main Street Post Office Box 52
Perry, GA
31069
(478)-987-2423
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Watson-Hunt Funeral Home
1208 Main Street Post Office Box 52
Perry, GA 31069
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Watson-Hunt Funeral Home
1208 Main Street Post Office Box 52
Perry, GA 31069
Obituary
SAMMY DAVIS
PERRY, GA- Sammy Glenn Davis, 74, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Visitation will be on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home. Burial will be in Perry Memorial Gardens.
Sammy graduated from Bleckley County High School and proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force. He was a driver for United Parcel Service (UPS) and retired after 25 years of service. He was a Baptist. Sammy was preceded in death by his parents, Edsel and Dorothy Ruth Gilbert Davis, and his son, Scott Davis.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Davis of Perry; his sons, Stephen Davis (Sonya Franklin) of Perry and Troy Davis (Kendra) of Cypress, Texas; his grandchildren, Conner Davis and Cole Davis; his sister, Erlene Spivey (Michael) of Lizella; and several nieces and nephews.
Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com. Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 18, 2019
bullet World War II
