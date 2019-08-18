Sammy F. Garrison
September 27, 1942 - August 17, 2019
Macon, GA- Sammy F. Garrison, 76, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 surrounded by his family. A celebration of his life will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00am in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Dr. Brad Marchman officiating. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends Monday night from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon, 31210.
Sammy was born in Fitzgerald, Georgia to the late Robert Lee and Margarette Reeves Garrison. He was the owner and operator of Sammy Garrison Construction Company Inc., which he founded in 1974. Sammy was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Patricia Vaughn Garrison of Macon; sons, Scott (Regina) Garrison, Keith (Tammy) Garrison and Michael (Stephanie) Garrison, all of Macon; grandchildren, Justin, Blake, Taylor, Tyler, Peyton, Chase, Brady and Tate; great grandchildren, Weston, Kingston and Jentzen; sister, Jackie (Eddie) York; niece, Suzanne and nephew, Jeffrey.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery have charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 18, 2019