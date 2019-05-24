Sammy Neal Barnes, Sr.
January 16, 1952 - May 22, 2019
Macon, GA- Sammy Neal Barnes, Sr., 67, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. The family will have a time of visitation on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Sammy was born in Corinth, Mississippi to the late Billy K. Barnes and Helen Howard Barnes. He was a 30 year millwright, which continued on as a journeyman HVAC technician into retirement. Sammy was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Debbie Barnes; sons, Sammy N. Barnes, Jr. (Michelle) and Gregory A. Barnes (Kristina); sister, Vicky Barnes; grandchildren, Austin, Alexis, Nicholas and Brianna; and great grandchildren, Milo and Lorelai.
Published in The Telegraph from May 24 to May 25, 2019