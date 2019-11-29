Lt. Colonel Samuel C. Smith
March 7, 1943 - November 19, 2019
Bonaire, GA- Lt. Colonel Samuel C. Smith, 76, went home to be with his Lord, Tuesday November 19, 2019. Born on March 7, 1943 in Ashland, KY, Samuel was the son of the late Seldom and Willie Mae Smith. He graduated from Booker T. Grammar High School in 1961.
He retired as a Lt. Colonel from Griffis Air Force Base, Rome, NY. He is preceded in death by his wife, Cleta Patterson-Smith (Rome, NY). Mr. Smith is survived by his daughters, Debora Smith (Bonaire), Stephanie Smith (Warner Robins), Tiffany Smith (East Point, GA); his sister, Rosa Ruth Morring (Norfolk, VA); and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and great nieces and nephews, and friends and other loved ones.
The funeral will be held Saturday November 30, 2019 at 11 AM. It will be held at the chapel at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary at 501 Elberta Rd, Warner Robins, Georgia. Burial will be held at Parkway Memorial Gardens in Centerville, GA.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 29, 2019