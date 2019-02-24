Samuel D. Dawson
February 17, 1963 - February 16, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Samuel D. Dawson, 55, went to be with his Lord and Savior February 16, 2019. At the request of the family, all services will be private.
Samuel was born on February 17, 1963 in Macon, Georgia to the late Rose and Ruben Dawson.
He is survived by his wife Lisa Spears Dawson; children: Jennifer Dawson, and Allyson Dawson.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 24, 2019