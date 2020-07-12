Samuel David Jones
March 5, 1952 - July 7, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Samuel David Jones, 68, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his residence. Due to the recent covid-19 pandemic, the family would like to request that anyone attending the viewing, please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. A drop-in viewing will be on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. A private, family only funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory with interment immediately following at Vienna City Cemetery. Everyone wishing to attend is encouraged to view live stream at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel Facebook page.
David was born in Macon, GA on March 5, 1952 to the late Samuel Forest and Mary Irene (Jordan) Jones. He owned and operated Salon 106, where he was a barber. He was a past member and president of the National Board of Barbers and a past vice chairman for the State Board of Barbers. He was also inducted into the Barber Hall of fame in 2010. David was a former member of the Masonic Lodge. He was a talented singer and loved singing bass and in the church choir. David served and worshipped the Lord at Friendship Baptist Church. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Lisianna Jones-Cloud (Anthony Lett) of Tucker, GA; granddaughter: Isabella K. Menjes of Tucker, GA; half-sister: Margaret Newton of Liberty, MS and extended family and friends.
