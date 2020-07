Samuel Eugene CavenderMarch 17, 1945 - July 7, 2020Macon, Ga- Samuel Eugene Cavender, 75, of Macon, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Funeral services will be private.Mr. Cavender was born on March 17, 1945, in Macon, Georgia, to the late Earnest Cavender and Amy Cavender.He was retired from Delta Airlines where he worked as a ticket agent. Mr. Cavender was a former member of Parkway Baptist Church.Mr. Cavender is survived by his daughters, Dana Thompson (Jeff) and Stephanie Frank (Doug); son, Chad Cavender; grandchildren, Jordan McEachern (Michael), Hayden Eastis, Jacob Thompson, Noah Thompson, Aaron Thompson, Ashley Frank, and Megan Frank; great-grandchild, Ryleigh McEachern; sister, Sandra Parker (H.T.); and four nephews.Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.