Samuel Keith Harris
January 12, 1964 - December 3, 2019
Bonaire, GA- Samuel Keith Harris, 55, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Houston Medical Center in Warner Robins, Georgia. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. The funeral service will be held immediately following at 3:00 pm. Mr. Harris will then be laid to rest at Magnolia Park Cemetery.
Keith was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on January 12, 1964 to DeWitt Harris and the late Orene (Newsome) Harris. Keith proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was retired from the civil service as an aircraft mechanic supervisor at Robins Air Force Base. He was currently working at Alsalaam Aerospace in Saudia Arabia. He was an avid Alabama football fan.
Left to cherish his beloved memory is his father, DeWitt Harris; siblings, Kenny and Karen Harris; companion, Tamica Coleman; and her son, whom Keith loved dearly, Elijah Coleman; nieces, Tiffany Whitten, Kimberly Britt, Ashley Harris, Jennifer Harris; nephew, Christopher Whitten, a great niece, several nephews and extended family and friends.
It is with great honor that Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 7, 2019