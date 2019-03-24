Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel Lloyd Kenley. View Sign

Samuel Lloyd Kenley

July 20, 1959 - March 21, 2019

On Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Heart of Georgia Hospice, 59 year old Samuel Lloyd Kenley passed away after a valiant seventeen week battle with glioblastoma. Marsha, his wife of 34 years, and their two children, Chris and Kristen, were at his side when he peacefully left this world to be healed fully and in the presence of God. The son of Jack and Charlotte Turner Kenley, Sam was born in White Pine, Tennessee, and raised on a dairy farm in nearby Dandridge. After high school, Sam went to Tennessee Tech, where he earned his Bachelors in Electrical Engineering. He was currently employed as a C5 SIL Project Manager at Robins Air Force Base, where he had worked for 37 years as a software engineer.



Sam was a hard worker, a loyal friend, and a husband and father who loved his wife and kids fully and without end. He was deeply proud of his two children and delighted in being Papaw to Jack, his first grandchild. Described repeatedly as a soft spoken, gentle, and private person, Sam was also kind, humble and selfless. Though he had a reserved nature and loved nothing more than time spent with the family he adored, he was also known to always be ready and willing to help friends or neighbors. At home, Sam enjoyed working in the yard and playing with his constant canine companion, Riley. He had fun playing trains with his grandson, Jack. He also never tired of learning and regularly watched History Channel documentaries, no matter the subject. Sam was of the Baptist faith, and a member of Shirley Hills Baptist Church.



Sam is survived by his wife, Marsha Kenley, of Warner Robins; son, Chris Kenley (Jen), Knoxville, TN; daughter, Kristen Kenley, Warner Robins; grandson, Jack Kenley, Knoxville, TN; parents, Jack and Charlotte Kenley; brother, Joe Kenley (Samantha); and sister, Janice Moore (Tony), all of Dandridge, TN.



Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at McCullough Funeral Home. A memorial service honoring Sam's life will immediately follow visitation on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. in the chapel at McCullough Funeral Home. Reverend Andy Cook will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests that donations be made to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 106 Westridge Drive, Warner Robins, GA 31088.



417 South Houston Lake Road

Warner Robins , GA 31088

