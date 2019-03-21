Samuel "Mack" MacArthur Simmons
May 27, 1942 - March 16, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Mack Simmons, 76, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Mack was born on May 27, 1942 in Dry Branch, Georgia to the late David J. Simmons and Ida Mae Land Simmons. He was mature in his faith and a devoted member of New Elim Baptist Church. Mack worked for Knox Rivers Construction as a Driver/Operator for several years before his retirement. He will be remembered as a fantastic father and a devoted husband of 41 years to his beloved wife, Judy Carol Simmons.
In addition to his parents, Mack was preceded in death by his siblings; Earnest Simmons, Pauline Laws, Hazel Stoudridge, Robert Simmons, Earl Guest, Albert Guest, Franklin Simmons, Mary Simmons, D.J. Simmons, and Magnolia Caffee.
His memory will forever be treasured by his son, Timothy Simmons (Nikki) of Macon; granddaughter, Maria Simmons of Macon; and siblings, Annie Staines of Byron, and Barbara Campbell of Macon.
Visitation will be Friday, March 22, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service for Mr. and Mrs. Simmons' will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterwards, Mr. and Mrs. Simmons' will be laid to rest in Leverett Cemetery.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with Mr. and Mrs. Simmons' arrangements.
View the online memorial for Samuel "Mack" MacArthur Simmons
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019