SAMUEL MOBLEY
October 10, 1943 - March 3, 2020
FORSYTH, GA- Homegoing services for Mr. Samuel Mobley, 76, will be Saturday, March 7th, time 12:00PM at Williams Chapel A.M.E. Church, Forsyth. Pastor Nathaniel Brown officiating. Burial Amos Moore Cemetery, Forsyth.
He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Sophia Mobley; Three sons: Delwin(Tomoko), Bernard(Kezia), and Eric Mobley. Four grandchildren: Desmond, Deante, Tiana, and Jakobb; One greatgrandchild, Drew and a host of relatives and friends.
Freeman Funeral Home, Forsyth.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 6, 2020