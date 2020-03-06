Samuel Mobley (1943 - 2020)
Service Information
Freeman Funeral Home
26 Brentwood Street
Forsyth, GA
31029-1704
(478)-994-6483
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Williams Chapel A.M.E. Church
Forsyth, GA
Obituary
SAMUEL MOBLEY
October 10, 1943 - March 3, 2020
FORSYTH, GA- Homegoing services for Mr. Samuel Mobley, 76, will be Saturday, March 7th, time 12:00PM at Williams Chapel A.M.E. Church, Forsyth. Pastor Nathaniel Brown officiating. Burial Amos Moore Cemetery, Forsyth.
He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Sophia Mobley; Three sons: Delwin(Tomoko), Bernard(Kezia), and Eric Mobley. Four grandchildren: Desmond, Deante, Tiana, and Jakobb; One greatgrandchild, Drew and a host of relatives and friends.
Freeman Funeral Home, Forsyth.


Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 6, 2020
