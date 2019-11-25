Samuel W. Herbert
Sept 2, 1979 - Nov 23, 2019
Cochran, GA- Sam Herbert, age 40, passed from this life to his heavenly home with his Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Sam was the much loved son of Warren and Carla Herbert.
Sam was an active member of Union Hill Baptist Church, where he worked in the music room. Sam loved his church family. Sam graduated from Bleckley County High School and attended Central Georgia Technical College. He was raised as a master mason at Cochran Lodge #217 F&AM, was a Shriner at Al-Sihah and he was a proud member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Dublin Chapter #175. Sam's interest were many. He loved the Georgia Bulldogs and tried not to miss a game. Sam was a collector and always wanted to share what he learned with everyone around him.
Sam loved his family and they loved him. Always loving and remembering him are his sister, April and brother, Ben. His grandparents, Ernest and Louise McAllister; his Aunt, Lisa, Aunt Judy, Uncle Mike, Uncle Wayne and Uncle Jay; his cousins Amy, Jim, Ethan, Kaelyn and Sarah, and new friend Ben C.
A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at Union Hill Baptist Church.
The family will greet friends after the service Tuesday at Union Hill Baptist Church.
Mathis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.mathisfh.net
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 25, 2019