Sandra Brown (Sandy) Selph
December 30, 1946 - May 2, 2020
Milan, Georgia- Mrs. Sandra Brown (Sandy) Selph, 73, of Milan, Georgia, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in McRae, Georgia on December 30, 1946.
She graduated from Telfair County High School in 1964. Mrs. Selph was a former employee of Warner Robins Air Force Base having worked there for 13 years. She was retired from the Department of Corrections. After retirement, she served as Chief Bailiff for the Telfair County Court System.
Mrs. Selph was a dedicated charter member of Freedom Baptist Church. She will be remembered for her kindness and caring for everyone in the community.
Mrs. Selph was the daughter of the late Hezzie and Rubye Brown. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Roy R. Selph, of Milan, GA; two sons, Richie (Teresa) Selph, of Helena, GA and Clay (Angela) Selph, of Statesboro, GA; three grandchildren, Jaycee Selph (Ed Williams) of Helena, GA, Sadie Beth and Noah Selph, of Statesboro, GA; sister, Kay B. (Billy) Barron; sister-in-laws, Opel (Roy) Grimes and Lois Towns, all of Milan, GA; cousin, Connie B. Copeland of Dublin; special friends and care givers Jackie Gooch and Connie Lann; special niece, Doris Collins; numerous nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Milan Cemetery, Milan, GA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Freedom Baptist Church, P.O. Box 276, Milan, GA 31060.
Please express your condolences online at lowesfuneralhome.net Lowe's Funeral Home of Helena is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 5, 2020.