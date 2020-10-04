Sandra Elaine Sweat Griffin
October 22, 1947 - October 1, 2020
Fort Valley, GA- Sandra Elaine Sweat Griffin passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 1, 2020. She was 72 years old.
Born in Winter Haven, Florida, on October 22, 1947, Sandra was the daughter of the late Ralph and Rena Mae Sweat. She dedicated many years as a Civil Servant at Robins Air Force Base before retiring. In her downtime, Sandra loved crocheting, making ceramics, cooking, fishing, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be forever remembered as a perfect mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her family as they were all the passion in her life. Northside Baptist was her church home.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alonzo Dewey Griffin; her son, Kenneth Griffin, Sr.; and her grandson, John Griffin.
Those left to cherish Sandra's memory are her loving daughter, Kimberly McGuire (Thomas) of Fort Valley; grandchildren, T. Wesley McGuire (Colby), Christopher Ryan McGuire, Breanna Griffin, Kenneth Griffin, Jr., and Mike Villalobos; great-grandchildren, Logan, Morgan, Deliaha, and Hallie; and sisters, Brenda Wiggen (Craig) and Elea McLean.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 5, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home, with Reverend Jeff Cleghorn officiating. Sandra will be laid to rest next to her husband Alonzo, in Parkway Memorial Gardens following the service.
The family requests that everyone wear the color purple to Sandra's funeral service as it was her favorite color.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Sandra to the American Cancer Society
, 804 Cherry St., Ste A., Macon, GA 31201 or Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Rd., Macon, GA 31210.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com
. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements. View the online memorial for Sandra Elaine Sweat Griffin