Sandra Greer Burch
August 2, 1947 - October 3, 2019
Lizella, GA- Sandra Greer Burch, 72, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019. Graveside services will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
Sandra was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Buford and Frances Jones Greer and was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Wright "Randy" Randall Burch, Jr. She was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her children, Tiffany (Tony) Vaz and Brandon Burch; grandchildren, Savannah, Daniel, Nicholas and Branson; sister, Pauline Jackson and brother, Charles B. Greer.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery have charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 6, 2019