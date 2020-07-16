1/
Sandra (Purvis) Griffin
August 30, 1946 - July 10, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Sandra (Purvis) Griffin, 73, was called home to be with the Lord, of natural causes, on Friday, July 10, 2020. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am and the funeral will immediately follow at 11:00 am at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Interment will follow at Parkway Memorial Gardens in Warner Robins, GA. Due to current community health concerns, the family respectfully requests that visitors wear masks and maintain social distance inside the funeral home.
Sandra was born on Friday, August 30, 1946 in Eastman, GA to the late H.L. and Reba (Dyal) Purvis. Sandra was a 1964 graduate of Dodge County High School. She began her career with Bell South as a switchboard operator in Eastman and went on to enjoy a long career with Bell South in Macon, GA. Sandra was a long time resident of Warner Robins, GA and attended The Church of the Nazarene. In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her brother, Howard Darrel Purvis and a son, Ted Griffin.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving and devoted husband, James Thomas "Tommy" Griffin; her children: Denise Dennis Wynn, Tracy Griffin Pratt and Todd Griffin; her grandchildren: Christina Micola von Furstenrecht (Nick), Josh Pratt, Luke Pratt, McKay Wynn, Jordan Wynn and Hayden Griffin; her great-grandchild: Gage Micola von Furstenrecht; and her beloved dog, Bailey.
Sandra was also known as Ms. Sandra and Nana by several generations of young people in Middle Georgia, was an avid fan of all sports, and she most especially loved sports and activities associated with UGA and Northside High School. When Nana was seen about town, she was often wearing a Georgia Bulldogs or Northside Eagles shirt. She loved and claimed all children at Northside High School and would not hesitate to pull a dollar bill out of her pocket to treat a child who asked for something from the concession stand. Nana attended plays, musicals, pep rallies, sporting events and anything her grandchildren participated in, whether home or away, whether the drive or walk was long or short. She leaves us all with countless memories of her greeting "Hey Baby", her Nana hugs, her photo ops with players and family, and never-ending cheers from the sidelines.
Nothing would have made Sandra happier than to be memorialized by a donation to one of her favorite charities, Jay's HOPE. Contributions can be sent to Jay's HOPE Foundation, 1157 B Forsyth St., Macon, GA 31201 or by visiting their website www.jayshope.org.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook, view the video tribute and to leave a memorial tribute for the family. With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
JUL
16
Funeral
11:00 AM
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
2932 Hwy 41 N
Warner Robins, GA 31030
(478) 333-3006
