Sandra Hiley Tharpe
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Hiley Tharpe.
07/29/1944 - 03/24/2019
Fort Valley, GA- Sandra Hiley Tharpe, 74, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, following a brief illness. Services will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Fort Valley United Methodist Church, 301 West Church Street in Fort Valley, with visitation beginning at 10:00AM in the Fellowship Hall and funeral service at 11:00AM in the sanctuary. Rev. Doug Mays and Rev. James Hamlin will officiate. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery.
Born in Fort Valley to the late Frank Herbert Hiley Sr. and Susie Arnold Hiley, Mrs. Tharpe graduated from the University of Georgia and was retired after 25 years at Fort Valley Middle School, serving as secretary and bookkeeper. She was an active, life long member of Fort Valley United Methodist Church and member of the Aldersgate Sunday School Class. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she was actively involved in all of their lives and loved cooking for them. Sandra and her husband were dedicated campers, staying in 46 of the lower 48 states. She enjoyed contributing blankets to Operation Linus, which distributes them to children's hospitals.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Jerry Tharpe; their daughters, Beth Wynn (Keith) of Perry, Amy Tribble (Craig) of Byron, and Kathy Melton (Travis) of Macon; grandchildren, Lindsey, Jerry, Christian, Owen, Gracie, Kaleigh, Hayes, and Sawyer; a sister, Etta Garner of Tifton; numerous nieces, nephews, and camping buddies; and best friend, Renee Rhodes of Warner Robins. She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Frank Herbert Hiley Jr.
In lieu of flowers, family respectfully requests donations be made to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University. Please mail donations to: The Tisch Brain Tumor Center, DUMC 3624, Durham, NC 27710. Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Sandra Hiley Tharpe
Rooks Funeral Home - Fort Valley
213 West Church St.
Fort Valley, GA 31030
(478) 825-2424
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2019