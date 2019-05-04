Sandra Hortman Land
April 14, 1940 - May 2, 2019
Macon, GA- Sandra Hortman Land, went to sleep in death on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. A celebration of her life and service will be held in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Entombment in Macon Memorial Park Mausoleum. Elder Mr. Ed Blair will officiate. The family will meet friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time at the funeral home.
Sandra was born in Roberta, GA to the late Robert Lee and Annie Vissage Hortman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Earl Land, two brothers and six sisters, granddaughter, Logan Dawson and step-son, Alan McAfee. Sandra was the owner of Sav-Tax Inc. She was an enrolled agent, member of the National Association of Tax Preparers and the National Society of Accountants. First in her life were her family and her faith. She was a baptized and devoted member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Westgate Congregation.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children; Kendra (Mike) Spillers of Macon and Joel (Rhonda) Dawson of Macon, grandchildren; Kristin (Paul) Dawson, Jennifer (Trae) Davis, Stefani (Brian) Wells, Samatha Dawson and Jace Dawson, great grandchildren; Abby and William Davis and Sutton Wells, step-children, Mark McAfee, Allen Land, Andrea Jackson, Amanda Kozan, numerous step- grandchildren; sister, Gloria McAfee, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in The Telegraph on May 4, 2019