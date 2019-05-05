Sandra Hortman Land
Macon, GA- Sandra Hortman Land, went to sleep in death on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. A celebration of her life and service will be held in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Entombment in Macon Memorial Park Mausoleum. Elder Mr. Ed Blair will officiate. The family will meet friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time at the funeral home.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Sandra Hortman Land
Published in The Telegraph on May 5, 2019