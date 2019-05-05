Sandra Hortman Land (1940 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Please accept our condolences on the loss of your loved..."
  • "Kendra, I'm so sorry for your loss. Your Mom was a good..."
    - Gary Donehoo
  • "To Sandra's Family--I'm so sorry for your loss. She was..."
    - Marilyn Madden
  • "To the Land Family, I am so sorry for your loss. May your..."
Service Information
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-477-5737
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sandra Hortman Land
Macon, GA- Sandra Hortman Land, went to sleep in death on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. A celebration of her life and service will be held in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Entombment in Macon Memorial Park Mausoleum. Elder Mr. Ed Blair will officiate. The family will meet friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time at the funeral home.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Sandra Hortman Land
logo
Published in The Telegraph on May 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details