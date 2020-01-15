Sandra L. Elliott
June 23, 1949 - January 14, 2020
Byron , Georgia - Sandra Lee Elliott, 70 went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 with her beloved family at her bedside. A visitation with family and friends will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM. A funeral service honoring her life will be held on Friday, January 17, 2019 at 3:00PM at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. Immediately following the services Sandra will be laid to rest at Magnolia Park Cemetery.
Sandra was born on June 23, 1949 in Elizabethton, Tennessee to the late Leona McGee and Jack Livingston. Sandra was a loving mother, and grandmother who loved being surrounded by those she loved. Sandra possessed a true green thumb who loved to be outdoors gardening in her flowerbeds. She was a devoted Christian who loved her lord and savior. On Saturdays, you could find Sandra in front of a television cheering on her Georgia Bulldogs. Sandra was a loving wife for 53 years to her high school sweet heart, Johnny Elliott.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Jack "Allen" Livingston.
Her memory will forever be cherished by her loving husband of 53 years, Johnny Elliott; children, Tammy Prince, Nicole Elder; grandchildren, Courtney Scroggins (Josh); great-grandchildren; Jackson Lon Scroggins; sister, Jessica Smith (Daryl).
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully asks that donations be made to the , 804 Cherry St Suite A, Macon, GA 31201, or to Pine Point Hospice, 6261 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 15, 2020