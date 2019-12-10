Sandra Lee McWhirter
February 5, 1963 - December 8, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Sandra McWhirter, 56, entered into rest on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Born in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sandra was the daughter of Diane and Jack Joiner. Alongside her husband, Mike, she raised her beautiful children, Whitney, Samantha, and Darren. She enjoyed cross stitching and crocheting, and she loved animals. Most of all, Sandra was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a wonderful lady and her memory will be treasured by everyone who knew her.
Sandra is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Mike McWhirter; children, Whitney Leigh Hedrick (Gregory Chad) of Clarksville, TN; Samantha Michelle McGowan (Zachary Allen) of Warner Robins, GA; Darren Mason McWhirter of Warner Robins, GA; grandchildren, Jayden Macie Love, Chloe England, Caleb England, Kailey McGowan, Dexter McGowan, and Elia McWhirter; parents, Jack Russell Joiner and Diane Stinson Joiner; siblings, Debra Lynn Clemons, Michael David Joiner, all of Albany, GA; and Pamela Diane Crawford of Maryland.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home with a funeral service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Mrs. McWhirter to Heart of Georgia, 103 Westridge Drive, Warner Robins, Georgia.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 10, 2019