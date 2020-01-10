|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Louise Morgan Goguen.
|
|
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel - Gray
|
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
View Map
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel - Gray
Sandra Louise Morgan Goguen
June 13, 1947 - January 6, 2020
Macon, GA- Sandra Louise Morgan Goguen, 72, of Macon, passed away January 6, 2020. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00AM at Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel, with the Reverend John McGowan officiating. Visitation will be Friday, January 10, 2020 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at Hart's Jones County Chapel. Interment will be held at Elam Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 5962 Zebulon Road, PMB 359, Macon, GA 31210 or the , 804 Cherry Street, Ste A, Macon, GA 31201.
Sandra was born June 13, 1947 to the late E. Mike Morgan, Sr. and Susie Stokes Morgan. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and daughter-in-law. She was a true caregiver, always putting others before herself, especially her grandchildren. Sandra was a homemaker and a long-time caterer in the middle Georgia area for over 40 years and a member of Swift Creek United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her brother, Mike Morgan, Jr. and sisters, Ann Moore and Shirley Burnette.
Sandra is survived by her husband, William "Billy" Goguen of Macon; daughters, Trina (Randy) Herndon of Macon and Lisa (Johnny) McGowan of Gray; 7 grandchildren, Aaron Herndon of Jacksonville, Alabama, Jessica (LeRoy) Reliford of Evansville, Indiana, Bailey (Mike) Polascik of Jacksonville, Alabama, Erica (Joe) Mathis of Gray, Will Herndon of Macon, Ian Herndon of Macon, and Morgan McGowan of Gray; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Dot Sauls and Pat James, both of Macon; sister-in-law, Ann (Doug) Dumas of Macon; several nieces and nephews; and special niece, Belinda Morgan.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Sandra Louise Morgan Goguen
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 10, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|