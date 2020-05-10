Sandra McLeod Grover
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra McLeod Grover
August 26, 1942 - May 4, 2020
Macon, GA- Sandra McLeod Grover, 77, of Macon, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. Funeral services will be private, with a memorial service to follow at a later date. Mrs. Grover will be buried next to her late husband, Mack D. Grover at Riverside Cemetery.
Mrs. Grover was a member of Daystar Church of God, and a former member of Napier Avenue Church of God.
Mrs. Grover is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl Denise Holton (Bruce), of Macon and Tracie Sheffield (Bill), of Gray; grandchildren, Joshua and Jacob Holton, of Macon, Leslie Sheffield Gowan (Nate), of Gray; great-grandchildren, Baleigh Kay and Mack John Gowan, of Gray; sisters, Morion Mcleod and Jeanine Mason (George), both of Macon.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Sandra McLeod Grover



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved