Sandra McLeod Grover
August 26, 1942 - May 4, 2020
Macon, GA- Sandra McLeod Grover, 77, of Macon, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. Funeral services will be private, with a memorial service to follow at a later date. Mrs. Grover will be buried next to her late husband, Mack D. Grover at Riverside Cemetery.
Mrs. Grover was a member of Daystar Church of God, and a former member of Napier Avenue Church of God.
Mrs. Grover is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl Denise Holton (Bruce), of Macon and Tracie Sheffield (Bill), of Gray; grandchildren, Joshua and Jacob Holton, of Macon, Leslie Sheffield Gowan (Nate), of Gray; great-grandchildren, Baleigh Kay and Mack John Gowan, of Gray; sisters, Morion Mcleod and Jeanine Mason (George), both of Macon.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Sandra McLeod Grover
Published in The Telegraph on May 10, 2020.