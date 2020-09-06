Sandra McMichael Carroll
December 5, 1934 - August 30, 2020
Sugar Hill, GA- Sandra McMichael Carroll was born in Macon, Georgia on December 5, 1934 to Rupert Lee and Ethel Potter McMichael. She attended Fort Hawkins Elementary and graduated from Miller/Lanier High School in 1953. She was known for her beautiful soprano voice and even sang on the radio with famous voices such as John Gary. She also shared her musical talents by singing at church, funerals, weddings and the Macon Civic Choral.
On July 11, 1953, she married her high school sweetheart Gene Carroll. She was the mother of seven children, one daughter and six sons, who have been blessed greatly by her love and selflessness.
As her children grew older, she worked for Sears as a salesclerk and then as the customer service manager.
She was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she served faithfully in various capacities, including Atlanta Temple Matron. For the last 25 years she has lived in Alpharetta, Duluth, and Sugar Hill Georgia.
Sandra passed away on August 30, 2020 in Cumming after a brief illness due to complications associated with Alzheimer's. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
.
She is survived by two sisters, Linda Miller and Iris Eborn, and her husband of 67 years, Gene Carroll. Her posterity includes one daughter, Sharla Walker, six sons, Michael, David, Brian, Stephen, Paul and Brent, 28 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren.
