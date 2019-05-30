Sandra Miller
Macon, GA- A Memorial Service for Sandra Miller will be held 1 PM today, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses- Log Cabin. Bro. Patrick Pence will officiate. Interment services will be private. Ms. Miller, 60, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Survivors include her mother, Ireatha Colbert; two daughters, Courtney Miller and Bridget Miller; one sister, Kimberly Payne; three grandchildren, Tristan, Cameron and Landon; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 30, 2019