Sandra Stuart Williams
October 23, 1948 - July 31, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Sandra Stuart Williams, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Hazel Hospice House, Perry, Georgia from COVID-19 complications. Sandra was born in Byron, Georgia on October 23, 1948, to the late John Frank Stuart and Sarah Cheek Stuart. She was a faithful member of Houston Heights Baptist Church in Macon, Georgia.
She is survived by her sister, Margaret Stuart Henderson of Warner Robins and sister-in-law, Teresa Stuart of Dacula, Georgia. Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Williams; brother, James Stuart and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and other family members and friends.
Sandra will be laid to rest in a private graveside service on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, 7070 Houston Road, Macon, Georgia. Reverend Larry Partain will officiate.
For family and friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Sandra to Houston Heights Baptist Church, P.O. Box 3692, Macon, Georgia 31205-3692.
View the online memorial for Sandra Stuart Williams