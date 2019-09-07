Sankaranarayana K. Pillai
January 2, 1933 - September 6, 2019
Kathleen, Georgia- Sankaranarayana K. Pillai, 86, entered into rest on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Sankaranarayana was preceded in death by his wife, Ponnamma Pillai; and parents, Sankaranarayana Pillai and Arunachalam Ammal.
His memory will forever be treasured by his daughter, Dr. Aruna Pillai (Dr. Anilkumar) of Kathleen; grandchildren, Dr. Ajay Pillai (Dr. Gopika Suraj) and Vijay Pillai.
Services for Mr. Pillai will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 7, 2019