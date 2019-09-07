Sankaranarayana K. Pillai (1933 - 2019)
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA
31088
(478)-953-1478
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
5:30 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
Obituary
Sankaranarayana K. Pillai
January 2, 1933 - September 6, 2019
Kathleen, Georgia- Sankaranarayana K. Pillai, 86, entered into rest on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Sankaranarayana was preceded in death by his wife, Ponnamma Pillai; and parents, Sankaranarayana Pillai and Arunachalam Ammal.
His memory will forever be treasured by his daughter, Dr. Aruna Pillai (Dr. Anilkumar) of Kathleen; grandchildren, Dr. Ajay Pillai (Dr. Gopika Suraj) and Vijay Pillai.
Services for Mr. Pillai will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home.
Services for Mr. Pillai will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home.


Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 7, 2019
