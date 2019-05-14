Guest Book View Sign Service Information Watson-Hunt Funeral Home 1208 Main Street Post Office Box 52 Perry , GA 31069 (478)-987-2423 Send Flowers Obituary



PERRY, GA- Sara Farrow Bainbridge, formerly of Leary, Georgia, went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 12 Noon at the Pavilion in Andersonville National Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home prior to departing for Andersonville. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to the .

Sara was born and lived in Calhoun County, Georgia, through graduating high school in 1949. She lived in many different states and several foreign countries before settling in Houston County in 1975 after her husband's Air Force retirement. She was a faithful member and Sunday School teacher for 30 years at Green Acres Baptist Church in Warner Robins before moving to Perry in 2011, where she joined Second Memorial Baptist Church. Sara retired as a Logistics Manager in Civil Service from Robins Air Force Base. To all of her family and friends, she left a legacy of a deep and abiding Christian faith. Her beloved husband of 60 years, Bill Bainbridge; her brothers, Jack Farrow and James Etheridge; and her sister, Nell Wohlforth, preceded her in death.

Survivors include her son, Steve Bainbridge of Bonaire; her daughter and son-in-law, Jenny and Dave Shiplett of Kathleen; her grandchildren, Lauren Bainbridge (Brett Bohannon), Matthew Bainbridge, David Shiplett, and Shawn Bainbridge; three great-grandchildren; her sister, Ollie Mae Giles; her brothers, Wayne Etheridge, Terry Etheridge (Jean), and Wilbur Etheridge (Dencie); her brother-in-law, Roy Wohlforth; and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Hospice Care Options for ministering to Sara for the last 10 months of her life. A special thanks to Nurse Mandy, with whom she had a special relationship.

PERRY, GA- Sara Farrow Bainbridge, formerly of Leary, Georgia, went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 12 Noon at the Pavilion in Andersonville National Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home prior to departing for Andersonville. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to the .Sara was born and lived in Calhoun County, Georgia, through graduating high school in 1949. She lived in many different states and several foreign countries before settling in Houston County in 1975 after her husband's Air Force retirement. She was a faithful member and Sunday School teacher for 30 years at Green Acres Baptist Church in Warner Robins before moving to Perry in 2011, where she joined Second Memorial Baptist Church. Sara retired as a Logistics Manager in Civil Service from Robins Air Force Base. To all of her family and friends, she left a legacy of a deep and abiding Christian faith. Her beloved husband of 60 years, Bill Bainbridge; her brothers, Jack Farrow and James Etheridge; and her sister, Nell Wohlforth, preceded her in death.Survivors include her son, Steve Bainbridge of Bonaire; her daughter and son-in-law, Jenny and Dave Shiplett of Kathleen; her grandchildren, Lauren Bainbridge (Brett Bohannon), Matthew Bainbridge, David Shiplett, and Shawn Bainbridge; three great-grandchildren; her sister, Ollie Mae Giles; her brothers, Wayne Etheridge, Terry Etheridge (Jean), and Wilbur Etheridge (Dencie); her brother-in-law, Roy Wohlforth; and many nieces and nephews.The family wishes to thank Hospice Care Options for ministering to Sara for the last 10 months of her life. A special thanks to Nurse Mandy, with whom she had a special relationship.

