Sara Bell Sexton
Jones COunty, Georgia- Sara Bell Sexton, 85, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at a local nursing home. The family will greet friends from 6:00pm-8:00pm, Tuesday, at Gray Memorial Chapel in Gray. Funeral services will be held 10:00am, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, graveside at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens with Rev. Gabby Loyd officiating.
Mrs Sexton was born September 13, 1933, in McDonough and had lived in the middle Georgia area for most of her life. She was the daughter of the late John Henry Bell and Nanell Harper Bell. Mrs Sexton was a homemaker and was preceded in death by her husband: John D. Kelly Sexton, daughter: Nell Smith, son: Johnny Sexton, three sisters and her two brothers.
Mrs. Sexton is survived by her children and spouses: Violet Hatfield, Roger and Linda Sexton, Steve and Gloria Sexton and Debra Keene; nine grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for Mrs. Sexton. Please visit our online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com.
View the online memorial for Sara Bell Sexton
Published in The Telegraph on July 16, 2019