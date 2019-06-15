Sara Brinson Browne
Irwinton, Georgia- Sara Brinson Browne, 89, passed away Thursday at her residence.
Services will be held Saturday June 15, 2019 at 2:00PM in the Irwinton Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Masonic Cemetery. Dr. Gary Horton will officiate.
Ms. Browne was born in Climax, Georgia the daughter of the late Roger Hubert Brinson and Eunice Hester Brinson. She was preceded in death by her sister Martha Ann Brinson Bedwell. Sara was a graduate of Crawford W. Long Hospital with a degree in Nursing. She was employed at the Dublin VA Hospital and Milledgeville Central State Hospital. Sara was active in her community as a member of the Garden Club, American Legionette, Friends of the Library, Volunteer at VA Hospital and the . She was active in her church Irwinton Baptist Church, as a member of the WMU, GA's Teacher as well as the Acteens, Counselor at Camp Christian, and the World Wide Christian Missionary.
Survivors include her Sister, Sibbie Smith. Nephews, Dillon (Angela) Smith, Stephen Smith, Danny (Beth) Smith. Great Nephew and Niece, Michael Smith and Isabella Smith. Many many friends she considered her family.
The family will receive friends from 1:00PM to 2:00PM in the church before the service.
Donations may be made to Heartland Hospice, 3312 Northside Dr., Macon, GA 31210 or to the Irwinton Baptist Church.
