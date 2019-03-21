Sara C "Jo" Britt
Dec. 11, 1924 - Mar. 19, 2019
Macon, GA- Sara C "Jo" Britt, 94, of Macon Georgia, passed away on Tuesday March 19 2019 Graveside services will be held at Macon Memorial Park on Saturday March 23 at 2:00 p.m.
Jo was born on December 11,1924 to Paul and Cleora Connelly of Johnson City TN. She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Bill Britt and is survived by two siblings, Senior Master Sergeant of the Army William Connelly (RET) of Monticello GA and Ruby Mae "Connie" Horne of North Carolina.
Jo leaves a legacy of 2 children, George "Larry" Britt and his wife Michele of Macon GA and Robin Britt Cantrell and her husband David of Longwood FL., 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren who live in Georgia, Texas and Montana.
Jo enjoyed her commitment to the United States by working as a civil servant at Robins AFB and then finished her career in logistics at the US Marine Logistics Base in Albany GA on December 31, 1991.
In lieu of flowers, your donation to Pine Point Hospice of Macon or Ingleside Baptist Church will be greatly appreciated.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019